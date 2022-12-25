Pundit Paul Robinson believes Leeds should let Mateusz Klich go in January.

The 32-year-old has been a great servant for the Yorkshire club, amassing 192 appearances for the club and helping the team getting promoted and later avoid relegation.

The Poland international is keen on leaving the club and has set his sights on joining MLS side DC United.

Robinson stated: “I think the way his situation has been handled, I wouldn’t blame him for not wanting to stick around.

“He’s missed a World Cup because of his game time at Leeds, which he’s probably gutted about as he would’ve potentially been in that Poland squad.

“He played a very bit-part role, which is not what he’s used to and the way it’s been handled and his service to the club, he deserves to do what he wants to do.

“If he wants to get himself ready for a new MLS season, he goes with everyone’s best wishes.

“He’s been a fantastic servant for Leeds, but it’s very difficult to give everything to your employers when you’re not overly happy with them.

“If, God forbid, he was to get injured or anything like that, it just doesn’t make sense the decisions that have been made so there’s no point in risking any injury or anything like that between now and the first game of the MLS season.

“He’s a player who’s naturally fit and won’t struggle to get fit for the new MLS season. From my point [of] view, I’d take him away from the situation, get rid and let him start a new chapter.”