According to Leeds Live, Leeds United won’t make a January transfer for Birmingham midfielder George Hall at his current price.

Many potential suitors are turned off by the England under-19 international’s ‘high seven-figure transfer valuation’ from Birmingham. Hall may be more likely to switch teams in the summer when his contract is closer to expiring because Leeds won’t move for him at that price next month.

Hall is in high demand, and it is simple to understand why. If Hall is anything like Birmingham’s previous youth products, Leeds ought to try to complete this move. Since Jude Bellingham rose through the ranks at St Andrew’s to become a colossal success for Borussia Dortmund and England, there is a good chance that Hall will follow in his footsteps.

The West Yorkshire team has a history of acquiring promising young players from other English clubs. Sonny Perkins and Darko Gyabi are the most recent additions to the Whites’ roster as they look to expand their already impressive pool of young players.

The decision to not sign him now comes as a late one as it was previously reported that Leeds are close to agreeing a deal for the Birmingham City star.