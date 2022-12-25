Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

According to a report from Team talk, both Premier League clubs will look to sign the 27-year-old Slovakian defender, and they could submit a contract offer to the player soon.

Graeme Bailey said to Team talk: “Inter still believe that they will convince him to stay but he will very soon be able to field those pre-contract offers. “Paris Saint-Germain were always and still are, but now all the Premier League top clubs are interested – the chance to land one of the world’s best defenders at 27, does not come along too often. “So even someone like Manchester City, who don’t have a new centre-half at the top of their wanted list, are ready to put an offer to him. But so are Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle. “The battle for Skriniar will be fascinating if he decides to leave.”

Skriniar will be out of contract at the end of the season and he will be eligible to secure a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs when the transfer window opens next month.

Inter Milan have been trying to agree on a new deal with the player, but they have not managed to secure an agreement yet.

The 27-year-old is already one of the best defenders in Europe and he could develop into a world-class player in the coming seasons.

Both Liverpool and Tottenham could use someone like him.

Liverpool need to look for an alternative to Joel Matip and Skriniar would be an ideal addition. Matip has struggled with persistent injury problems, and Joe Gomez looks like a shadow of his former self since returning from his injury.

As for Tottenham, Antonio Conte is still searching for a reliable partner for Cristian Romero and Skriniar would be a quality acquisition.

The Italian manager will know all about the Slovakian, having worked with him at Inter Milan. The 27-year-old defender could be keen on a reunion as well.

Liverpool and Tottenham are not the only Premier League clubs keeping tabs on the 27-year-old and they will have to face competition from the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United as well.