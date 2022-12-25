Liverpool turn attention towards World Cup duo, could end Bellingham chase

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are thought to be keen on signing the England international but he will cost €150 million according to a report from AS and that could force Liverpool to abandon the chase.

The report adds that Liverpool are now expected to turn their attention toward Sofyan Amrabat and Enzo Fernandez because the Bellingham chase is proving to be complicated.

Amrabat was exceptional for Morocco during the World Cup and he was a key factor behind his country’s run to the semifinals of the tournament. The 26-year-old would add some much-needed defensive steel and work rate to Jurgen Klopp’s midfield if the Reds can sign him.

On the other hand, Enzo Fernandez was the best young player in the World Cup and he has a massive future ahead of him. The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a complete midfielder and someone like Klopp to harness his talent at Anfield.

The Benfica midfielder has a release clause of €120 million in his contract and it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese outfit are prepared to sell him for less than that.

Fernandez is undoubtedly an elite talent but Liverpool will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price in the upcoming windows.

The midfield has been a major concern for Klopp and signing a couple of quality central midfielders should be a top priority for the Reds now. It will be interesting to see if they can get the Amrabat and Fernandez deals over the line in the coming months.