In January, Mark Noble will start in his new position as sporting director. He will have a challenging start because the club is under pressure to perform both on and off the field.

Over the past two seasons, David Moyes has guided the Hammers to sixth and seventh place finishes, earning the team consecutive trips to the European Championship but the new season has started slowly and the London club find themselves in a deep hole to start the season.

The transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka seems to be the first priority of Mark Noble and the Hammers could be able to work out a loan agreement with a buy option in the summer.

Another deal Noble is keen on working out is for striker Ben Brereton Diaz who would relish a change of scenery and play in Premier League.

The prolific striker would cost the club close to £20million.