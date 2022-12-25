Mark Noble has made an intriguing West Ham transfer claim that demonstrates how well-informed he is in his new position as sporting director.

The West Ham legend, who announced his retirement from the team in May after 550 senior appearances over 18 years in a Claret and Blue jersey, will return to the club this week and assume the new position.

According to West Ham, Noble will “work closely in support of manager David Moyes, as well as working with the Board of Directors, providing input, advice, and assistance across all aspects of the football operation.”

And starting from January onwards, Noble will have a key role in the transfers, both in terms of bringing in new players and assisting them in settling in.

West Ham spent £170 million on eight signings in the summer, but they are yet to make a substantial impact as West Ham sees themselves just one point above the relegation zone.

And Noble has now made an intriguing West Ham transfer claim, which shows that he is actually on top of things in his new position as sporting director.

In an interview with the Guardian, Noble who knows the club inside out said:

He stated that he will assist West Ham in competing with the best teams across Europe for the best players who have not yet been picked off by the elite. He said: “We need to be in the market of probably 25 teams across Europe.” “Maybe from fourth to eighth in the Spanish league, the same in the German league. Those are our rivals when we are recruiting players because we can’t afford to buy who we want. It’s not going to happen. “So we’ve got to be clever and find ways of recruiting young players and developing them, bringing them from the academy to the first team because that’s a massive plus.”