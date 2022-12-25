New Liverpool takeover twist as FSG could bank ‘£300m’ windfall

According to financial expert Kieran Maguire, the Fenway Sports Group’s plans to purchase another football team show that they want to maintain control of Liverpool FC and plan to only sell a minor stake for more than £300 million.
Maguire revealed details about what is going on at FSG behind the scenes in an interview with Football Insider.
The Boston-based investment firm went public about their hunt for new external investment for Liverpool FC last month which many thought meant that they are putting the club up for sale.
Since the news broke last month, there have been numerous links from a joint Saudi Arabia/Qatar consortium, a German consortium, and another American investor, all of whom are said to be interested in taking over the club.
But earlier this month, the Liverpool ECHO noted that it is now appearing more likely that a partial sale may be in the works.
And according to Football Insider, FSG are still considering a project to ‘launch a multi-club network with liverpool at the helm.’
This indicates, as per Maguire, that the American owners do not intend to sell off Liverpool entirely and will be keen on keeping control of the club. He said:
“This is interesting.”
“The fact that FSG are considering buying another football club is further evidence that they are likely to retain control of Liverpool.
“While they are looking for external investment in the club, the word on the street is that this is likely to be a 10 to 15 per cent stake.
“This would still be beneficial for FSG. They would likely recover their initial £300m investment.
“It would also allow a new investment entity to become involved at Anfield and reap the success of the club.“