New Liverpool takeover twist as FSG could bank ‘£300m’ windfall

According to financial expert Kieran Maguire, the Fenway Sports Group’s plans to purchase another football team show that they want to maintain control of Liverpool FC and plan to only sell a minor stake for more than £300 million.

Maguire revealed details about what is going on at FSG behind the scenes in an interview with Football Insider.

The Boston-based investment firm went public about their hunt for new external investment for Liverpool FC last month which many thought meant that they are putting the club up for sale.

Since the news broke last month, there have been numerous links from a joint Saudi Arabia/Qatar consortium, a German consortium, and another American investor, all of whom are said to be interested in taking over the club.

But earlier this month, the Liverpool ECHO noted that it is now appearing more likely that a partial sale may be in the works.

And according to Football Insider, FSG are still considering a project to ‘launch a multi-club network with liverpool at the helm.’

This indicates, as per Maguire, that the American owners do not intend to sell off Liverpool entirely and will be keen on keeping control of the club. He said: