Newcastle hoping to agree £60 million deal with 25-year-old star

Newcastle United are looking to agree on a new deal with star midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

The 25-year-old joined the Premier League club during the second half of last season from Lyon, and he has been an instant hit in English football.

Guimaraes has transformed the Newcastle midfield with his flair, technical ability, work rate and composure. The midfielder has helped Newcastle control the tempo of the game and he has chipped in with important goals as well.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Magpies are prepared to reward him with a new contract worth around £200,000 a week. They have had initial contact with the player’s camp.

The report further states that the total valuation of the deal would be around £60 million and Newcastle are hoping to secure an agreement with the 25-year-old soon.

Guimaraes is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the Premier League right now, and it makes sense that Newcastle are looking to tie him down to a long-term contract.

The Magpies have an ambitious project at their disposal, and they will be hoping to challenge for major trophies in the coming seasons.

They will need to hold on to their best players in order for that to happen and securing a contract extension with Guimaraes should be a top priority for them.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a number of European clubs in recent months, but it seems highly unlikely that they will be able to prise him away from Newcastle anytime soon.

The Magpies are the richest club in the world right now, and they are unlikely to be tempted by a lucrative offer.