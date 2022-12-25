According to ESPN, Real Madrid is interested in signing Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid reportedly intended to recruit Guimaraes from Newcastle in the summer of 2022 but the Magpies didn’t want to sell.

The Magpies are unlikely to sell one of their finest and most crucial players in the middle of the campaign.

Newcastle’s goal for this season is to finish among the top four teams in the Premier League standings and they find themselves in good position heading into second half of the season.