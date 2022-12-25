Supercomputer predicts the team that will win the Premier League this season

A supercomputer has predicted that Arsenal will falter in the second half of the Premier League season, while Manchester City will win a third consecutive title.

Arsenal currently sit at the top of the table with a 5 point lead over Manchester City having lost just once before the mid-season World Cup break.

Since then, star striker Gabriel Jesus has suffered an injury which will see him sidelined for some time. This comes as a huge blow for Mikel Arteta as the only back-up striker they have is Eddie Nketiah.

Even though City are 5 points behind the Gunners, they have enough quality and experience in their side to cope with the pressure and easily come back in the second half to take the top place. They have been in this position twice in the past few years where Liverpool were leading the table at Christmas but Guardiola’s side ended up winning the league.

And a new BonusCodeBets supercomputer has predicted that Guardiola’s team will win the title in May. The campaign resumes on Boxing Day, with most teams having 24 matches remaining before the season ends.

It forecasts a disappointing second half of the season for Mikel Arteta’s men who are predicted to finish 2nd. And surprisingly, the computer has predicted that Liverpool who have been quite terrible this season will end up finishing 3rd.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are currently sixth, eight points behind Newcastle. The Magpies are however predicted to finish fifth despite Eddie Howe’s hopes to finish top 4.

Meanwhile, Wolves, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are expected to be relegated.

Predicted final Premier League table

1. Manchester City

2. Arsenal

3. Liverpool

4. Tottenham Hotspur

5. Newcastle

6. Manchester United

7. Chelsea

8. Brighton

9. Crystal Palace

10. Aston Villa