Video: Steven Gerrard’s son Lio scores a fantastic left footed free kick while sporting a Mo Salah shirt

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has uploaded a video of his son Lio scoring a left-footed beauty in the backyard.

The father and son appear to be spending their Christmas afternoon in their yard practising free kicks. Lio is shown in the video standing over the ball wearing a Mo Salah shirt before striking it so neatly that it went perfectly over the wall and into the back of the net.

Steven Gerrard uploaded a video of his son Lio smashing in a left footed free-kick while wearing a Mo Salah shirt. pic.twitter.com/rKppsCf8iT — Football Paparazzi (@FutbalPaparazzi) December 25, 2022

Liverpool fans will be particularly excited to see this as they’ll be hoping that the kid follows the footsteps of Steven Gerrard to become an all time great like his dad.

Steven Gerrard is considered an icon at Liverpool having spent almost his entire career at the club making 710 appearances and scored 186 goals.