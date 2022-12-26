Arsenal have reportedly submitted an official bid for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Premier League and the Gunners have made their first move now according to UA Football.

The report further adds that Arsenal’s offer is “decent and adequate” for the player who is valued at €100 million.

Mudryk has been excellent for the Ukrainian club this season in their domestic league and the Champions League. He has 10 goals and eight assists to his name across all competitions.

Arsenal need to add more depth to their attack and the young winger should prove to be a quality addition. He has the quality to make an immediate impact at the North London club.

Mikel Arteta has had to rely on Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka as his wide options this season and Mudryk would add some much-needed depth to the position. Furthermore, star striker Gabriel Jesus is currently sidelined with an injury and Arteta needs an alternative.

If Mudryk comes in next month, he could start as the left-sided winger, leaving Martinelli to lead the line.

The 21-year-old will be determined to make the step up in his career now and a move to Arsenal would be ideal for him. He is likely to improve when he is playing against better players in the Premier League. Also, Arteta could help him develop at Arsenal. The Spaniard has done well to nurture the likes of Saka and Martinelli since taking over as the club’s manager.