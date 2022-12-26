Al-Nassr eyeing move for Chelsea midfielder ahead of next summer

Al-Nassr are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ahead of next summer.

Kante looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season with his contract expiring. The French midfielder recently suffered an injury which could keep him out for a number of months, so his latest fitness issues could be a concern for the club when considering renewing his current deal.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived at Chelsea, the American businessman has opted to target young talent around the globe, so we could see the likes of Kante shipped out over the next few years, as the new Chelsea owner looks to build his squad for the long term.

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are interested in signing Kante when his contract expires next summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Al-Nassr were also interested in former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi club are clearly looking to build their profile by bringing in some of the best players to have played in England, looking to offer a new experience to those reaching the end of their careers.