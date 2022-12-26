Al-Nassr eyeing move for Chelsea midfielder ahead of next summer

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Al-Nassr are eyeing a move for Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante ahead of next summer.

Kante looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season with his contract expiring. The French midfielder recently suffered an injury which could keep him out for a number of months, so his latest fitness issues could be a concern for the club when considering renewing his current deal.

Since Todd Boehly has arrived at Chelsea, the American businessman has opted to target young talent around the globe, so we could see the likes of Kante shipped out over the next few years, as the new Chelsea owner looks to build his squad for the long term.

N’Golo Kante in action for Chelsea.
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal extend contract of young star until 2025 amid widespread interest
Manchester United dealt double fitness blow ahead of Bournemouth fixture
Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds star

Now, according to Foot Mercato, Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr are interested in signing Kante when his contract expires next summer.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Al-Nassr were also interested in former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Saudi club are clearly looking to build their profile by bringing in some of the best players to have played in England, looking to offer a new experience to those reaching the end of their careers.

 

More Stories N'Golo Kante

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.