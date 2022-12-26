Arsenal and Tottenham have been offered the chance to sign 22-year-old Brazilian winger Tete.

Tete joined Lyon on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian league was paused due to their conflict with Russia.

The 22-year-old has had an impressive season for Lyon so far, scoring five goals in Ligue 1.

With Lyon recently bringing in Laurent Blanc as their new manager, Tete’s future at the club is now in doubt, and according to 90min, Tete has now been offered to both Arsenal and Tottenham, with Shakhtar keen to offload the Brazilian.

The lack of interest from both Lyon and Shakhtar in keeping hold of Tete could be a concern for both Arsenal and Tottenham, but at the age of 22, he has plenty of time to develop into a player capable of playing in the Premier League.

Tete will be out of contract at the end of the season so he could be available at a bargain price in the January transfer window. With Gabriel Jesus out injured, Mikel Arteta could be looking to strengthen his forward line in the next few weeks, so bringing in Tete could be a smart move.