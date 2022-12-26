Arsenal extend contract of young star until 2025 amid widespread interest

Arsenal have extended the contract of young midfielder Charlie Patino until 2025 amid reported widespread interest in the 19-year-old.

Patino’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season, and after an impressive season on loan at Blackpool, Arsenal will have been desperate not to lose him on a free transfer.

Patino made his competitive debut for Arsenal last season in a 5-1 victory over Sunderland. The 19-year-old topped off a dream day in his career by scoring the final goal of the game.

Now, GOAL have confirmed that Arsenal have exercised the option to extend Patino’s contract until 2025. The report claims that Arsenal were keen to extend his current contract to fend off widespread interest from other clubs.

With Arsenal using the option to extend Patino’s deal, the young midfielder won’t be offered fresh terms. However, the report does claim that Arsenal will now look to offer Patino a new, long-term contract after ensuring he will be at the club come the end of the season.

After emerging through the academy system, it’s always difficult for young players to make the step up to senior football, but after an impressive start to the season on loan at Blackpool, Patino has shown he’s capable of playing against senior professionals.