Arsenal have come from behind to lead West Ham 2-1 in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.
Despite trailing at half time, Arsenal now find themselves 2-1 up thanks to two quick-fire goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which you can watch in the video clips below…
Club or country, Bukayo Saka does it all. ?
? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/9Bla0zvoX9
Arsenal are back on level terms in unusual circumstances ?
Martin Odegaard's mis-hit shot falls the way of Bukayo Saka who makes no mistake ?#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/LtQnznp3cL
A quick-fire double from @Arsenal ?
The Gunners have come from behind to lead West Ham at the Emirates ?#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/E39f8An8T8
Arsenal could be heading eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table if the score stays like this, though Manchester City would have a game in hand.
Still, it’s a nice position for the Gunners to be in, with their strong run of form showing no signs of slowing down after the World Cup break.