Arsenal have come from behind to lead West Ham 2-1 in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite trailing at half time, Arsenal now find themselves 2-1 up thanks to two quick-fire goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which you can watch in the video clips below…

Club or country, Bukayo Saka does it all. ? ? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/9Bla0zvoX9 — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 26, 2022

Arsenal are back on level terms in unusual circumstances ? Martin Odegaard's mis-hit shot falls the way of Bukayo Saka who makes no mistake ?#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/LtQnznp3cL — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

A quick-fire double from @Arsenal ? The Gunners have come from behind to lead West Ham at the Emirates ?#PLonPrime #ARSWHU pic.twitter.com/E39f8An8T8 — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Arsenal could be heading eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table if the score stays like this, though Manchester City would have a game in hand.

Still, it’s a nice position for the Gunners to be in, with their strong run of form showing no signs of slowing down after the World Cup break.