Video: Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli score quick-fire double to put Arsenal 2-1 up vs West Ham

Arsenal have come from behind to lead West Ham 2-1 in tonight’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite trailing at half time, Arsenal now find themselves 2-1 up thanks to two quick-fire goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli, which you can watch in the video clips below…

Arsenal could be heading eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table if the score stays like this, though Manchester City would have a game in hand.

Still, it’s a nice position for the Gunners to be in, with their strong run of form showing no signs of slowing down after the World Cup break.

