Arsenal must improve current transfer bid for world class talent but “no issues” with personal terms

Arsenal will reportedly have to pay much more than their opening €40m plus €20m bid for the transfer of Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The Gunners have submitted an offer for the Ukraine international, says Fabrizio Romano, but he adds that the Ukrainian giants will likely ask for much more than that to let their best player go.

Mudryk has shown himself to be one of the most exciting young players in world football with his performances this season, and it seems Arsenal will need to up their game if they are to land such a highly-regarded talent.

See below for details from Romano via his official Twitter account…

Arsenal urgently need a statement signing like this in attack after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, while Mikel Arteta also lacks depth behind Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka.

Mudryk is also surely worth a big investment, as he’s shown immense potential this season, with some even dubbing the 21-year-old the Ukrainian Neymar.

If Arsenal don’t pay up for Mudryk now, someone else surely will, though at least personal terms don’t seem to be an issue, according to Romano.

