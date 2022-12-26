(Photo) Arsenal fans will love this moment between Bukayo Saka and Thierry Henry before the West Ham game

Arsenal fans will love seeing Bukayo Saka and Thierry Henry sharing a hug before today’s game between the Gunners and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium.

The Premier League is back after the break for the World Cup, with Mikel Arteta’s side hoping to build on their superb start after going five points clear at the top of the table with their win away to Wolves back on the 12th of November.

And Saka and Henry have really brought the positive vibes before kick-off, with the club’s greats, past and present, sharing a nice moment together while Henry was on punditry duty with Amazon Prime Video…

Saka will surely be key for Arsenal again today, as he has been all season, with the 21-year-old undoubtedly one of the real gems in Arteta’s line up.

