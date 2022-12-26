Arsene Wenger attends an Arsenal game for the first time since 2018 exit

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger is back at the Emirates Stadium for the first time since he left his role as manager in 2018.

The Frenchman, who now works as Chief of Global Football Development for FIFA, was in charge of the Gunners for 22 years between 1996 and 2018, most notably winning the 2003/04 Premier League title without losing a single game.

Still, Wenger’s influence started to wane towards the end of his time with Arsenal, and there is perhaps the sense that he left on slightly bad terms after neglecting to come back and watch his old team.

Gooners will be delighted to see that he’s at the Emirates tonight, though, to watch Arsenal take on West Ham…

Wenger will surely always be warmly welcomed back to Arsenal, and it would certainly be interesting to get his take on how Mikel Arteta is doing with the team now.

Arteta played under Wenger a few years ago, and now has AFC five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

