Arsenal “in negotiations” over big-name transfer, Gunners “closest” team to agreeing a deal

Arsenal are reportedly in negotiations with Youri Tielemans as they seek to get a transfer done for the Leicester City midfielder.

The 25-year-old Belgium international has shone in the Premier League and is now nearing the end of his contract at the King Power Stadium, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see a long list of clubs queuing up for his signature ahead of next summer.

At the moment, it seems Arsenal are the closest team to agreeing a deal for Tielemans, even if it’s not quite done yet, according to quotes from Sacha Tavolieri, as cited by Arsenal news Twitter account afcstuff…

? @sachatavolieri: “Arsenal & Youri Tielemans are in negotiations but the deal is not done yet. At the moment, Arsenal are the closest team to signing & agreeing a deal for Tielemans.” [@OsmanZtheGooner] #afc pic.twitter.com/txxD19OxbC — afcstuff (@afcstuff) December 26, 2022

Tielemans looks ideal for Arsenal’s needs at the moment, with Mikel Arteta lacking much depth behind Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey.

The Gunners would be doing great business if they could get a player of this calibre on a free, but it’s hard to imagine there won’t be a few more obstacles at some point, as other top clubs will also surely want to sign this top talent for nothing.