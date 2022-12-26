Chelsea working to get transfer done “as soon as possible”, player ready to join

Chelsea are reportedly working on signing Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile as soon as possible, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Tweeting from his official account, Romano says Badiashile is open to moving to Stamford Bridge, with talks at an advanced stage as he looks set to be offered the chance to join on a long-term contract.

It seems Chelsea are making significant progress on securing the signature of the talented 21-year-old, with details below…

Chelsea would surely do well to keep on prioritising making changes to their defence, with Graham Potter likely to need a long-term successor to the ageing Thiago Silva before too long.

Meanwhile, Kalidou Koulibaly hasn’t been too convincing since joining from Napoli in the summer, while Wesley Fofana has had his issues with injuries.

Badiashile could be perfect to come in and become a key player at the back for the Blues, and it looks like things are heading in the right direction.

As shown above, Romano also tweeted earlier today that Chelsea could sign Badiashile for around €35-40million, which could end up being a bargain for such a top young talent with his best years ahead of him.

