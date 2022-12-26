Chelsea have made a move for £56m midfielder ahead of the January transfer window

Chelsea have made a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi who has a £56m release clause.

With N’Golo Kante and Jorginho set to be out of contract at the end of the season, signing a new midfielder could be a priority for Chelsea in the January transfer window. Both players will be able to sign pre-contract agreements with European clubs in the next few days, so unless Chelsea can tie them down to new deals, they could lose the pair for free.

Now, transfer insider Simon Phillips has told GiveMeSport that Chelsea have made the first move for Zubimendi ahead of the January transfer window.

The report claims that Zubimendi has a £56m release clause in his contract and with a new midfielder necessary for Chelsea, it could be a smart move.

At just 23 years old, Zubimendi has plenty of years left in the game, so at £56m it could be a shrewd long-term investment.

Chelsea have been linked with a host of players leading up to the January transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Jude Bellingham was a player they could make a move for, but with hefty competition expected, a move for Zubimendi could be more realistic.