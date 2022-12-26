Chelsea target drops major transfer hint amid reports claiming a deal is close

Chelsea transfer target Andrey Santos has dropped a hint that he could be on his way to Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Chelsea were closing in on a deal to sign Vasco da Gama youngster Santos. The report claims that the deal is at it’s final stages, as Chelsea continue to try and find the best young talent from around the world.

Now, Chelsea fans may be getting a little excited about the prospect of bringing in Santos, as the Brazilian was pictured with a family member surrounded by Chelsea colours, as seen in the picture below.

Andrey Santos family celebrated in Chelsea colours as he makes a big move from Brazil to England pic.twitter.com/SgwyRQ7Lra — TheSecretScout (@TheSecretScout_) December 25, 2022

With the deal waiting to be finalised, Santos appears to have been celebrating the potential move before it’s been officially announced.

With Romano confirming that a deal is close, we could see Chelsea announce the signing as soon as the January transfer window opens.

It’s been a clear strategy from Todd Boehly since he took over as Chelsea owner, as he looks to build his side with a long term plan, not just looking for immediate success.