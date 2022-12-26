Chelsea are considering making a move for Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka but could face competition from Premier League rivals Arsenal.

Ndicka is set to be out of contract at the end of the season, meaning he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club during the January transfer window.

A report from Il Romanista recently claimed that Arsenal had reached an agreement to sign Ndicka on a free transfer next summer.

However, a new report from The Athletic has claimed that Chelsea are among the clubs showing an interest in Ndicka, with Graham Potter and his team looking to bring in a new central defender during the January transfer window.

With Wesley Fofana suffering a setback in his recovery from injury and Thiago Silva reaching the latter stages of his career, a new defender is understandably on Chelsea’s list.

At just 23 years old, signing Ndicka on a free transfer would be a smart move and could be seen as a cheaper alternative to some of the other targets on their list.