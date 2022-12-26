Bid submitted: Chelsea in advanced talks over €35-40m transfer

Chelsea are reportedly in advanced talks over a transfer deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile, which could cost in the region of €35-40million.

The young French centre-back has impressed in his time in Ligue 1, and it’s not too surprising that a big club is now moving for him, with Chelsea making an official proposal for the player, according to Fabrizio Romano.

See below as Romano provides an exciting update on the original story from David Ornstein of the Athletic, stating that negotiations are at an advanced stage now as they discuss a €35-40m fee, with talks supposedly set to continue…

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Benoît Badiashile from AS Monaco as new centre back. Official proposal has been submitted — negotiations now in progress ?? #CFC Fee discussed around €35/40m with hope to get it done soon. First call, @David_Ornstein. Talks will continue. pic.twitter.com/Yrwjj1HqvM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

Chelsea still look in need of signings in defence after a difficult summer, which saw both Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen leave the club.

The pair were out of contract and left for free, with Kalidou Koulibaly and Wesley Fofana both joining to replace them.

However, Koulibaly’s form has not been too convincing, while Fofana has had injury problems that have hampered his progress.

There is surely room for a signing like Badiashile, who looks like a terrific long-term option for the west London giants, who will also surely feel they need to sign someone younger to replace the ageing Thiago Silva.