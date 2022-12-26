Newcastle United are reportedly making Chelsea midfielder Jorginho one of their top priority transfer targets for January.

The Italy international has been a key player for the Blues for many years, but it seems he could now be targeted by Newcastle this winter amid contract talks stalling, according to the Daily Mail.

Jorginho would add quality and experienced to this Newcastle side, and could have a big role to play in helping the Magpies become more of a force in the race to finish in the top four.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea accept this kind of deal, as it could mean they have the chance to make some money from a player who’d otherwise leave on a free in the summer.

Newcastle could therefore land him on the cheap, though it might also be that CFC will try to avoid either of these outcomes by stepping up their efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

N’Golo Kante is another player who’s heading towards the end of his contract, so Chelsea could be majorly lacking in depth in midfield if both players leave.