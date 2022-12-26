Newcastle United make Chelsea star a top priority January transfer target

Chelsea FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United are reportedly making Chelsea midfielder Jorginho one of their top priority transfer targets for January.

The Italy international has been a key player for the Blues for many years, but it seems he could now be targeted by Newcastle this winter amid contract talks stalling, according to the Daily Mail.

Jorginho would add quality and experienced to this Newcastle side, and could have a big role to play in helping the Magpies become more of a force in the race to finish in the top four.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea accept this kind of deal, as it could mean they have the chance to make some money from a player who’d otherwise leave on a free in the summer.

Jorginho in action for Chelsea
More Stories / Latest News
Midfielder remains on Chelsea’s radar but new recruitment team will decide
Tottenham could use 23-year-old misfit in a deal to sign World Cup star
Fabrizio Romano claims Newcastle have La Liga player’s name on their list

Newcastle could therefore land him on the cheap, though it might also be that CFC will try to avoid either of these outcomes by stepping up their efforts to tie him down to a new contract.

N’Golo Kante is another player who’s heading towards the end of his contract, so Chelsea could be majorly lacking in depth in midfield if both players leave.

More Stories Jorginho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.