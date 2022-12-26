PSV confirm Cody Gakpo Liverpool transfer as Fabrizio Romano reveals medical scheduled in next few days

PSV have announced on their Facebook page that an agreement is in place for Cody Gakpo to seal a transfer to Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano says the deal has been signed, with the Netherlands international now due to have his medical with the Reds in the next few days.

This has come rather out of the blue this evening, but it now looks like Gakpo is on his way to Anfield in what should be a superb January signing for Jurgen Kopp and co.

See below for Romano’s tweet, which has his trademark ‘here we go’ – a sure sign that this deal is happening…

Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, here we go! The deal has been signed between the two clubs ?? #LFC Gakpo will travel to England in the next days to undergo medical tests and then sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/tmWJh68WQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022

See below for PSV’s social media post which also confirms the deal is in place for Gakpo to leave for LFC…

Liverpool sold Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich in the summer, and Luis Diaz is currently injured, so it makes sense for them to bring in someone like Gakpo to give them more up front.

The 23-year-old has been superb for PSV this season and also had a hugely impressive World Cup with the Dutch national team, so it will be exciting to see what he can do in the Premier League.