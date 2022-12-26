Manchester United in advanced talks with player, who is convinced over Old Trafford transfer

Manchester United’s talks with Cody Gakpo and his representatives have reportedly reached an advanced stage, according to Fabrizio Romano.

It seems the player is convinced by the prospect of a move to Man Utd, but the Red Devils now need to negotiate a deal with PSV, Romano told The United Stand.

Gakpo has been outstanding for PSV this season, while he also impressed a great deal with the Dutch national team at the recent World Cup in Qatar.

United manager Erik ten Hag could do with bringing in someone like Gakpo this January after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, and for now it seems like things are going pretty well…

Gakpo seems keen on moving to Old Trafford, which is a big boost for United, who may well have struggled to attract some other top players due to their ongoing transitional period.

MUFC missed out on Champions League qualification last season and haven’t won a trophy since all the way back in 2017.

Still, it seems Gakpo is convinced by Erik ten Hag’s project, so it will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead.

