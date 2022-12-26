Midfielder remains on Chelsea’s radar but new recruitment team will decide

Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez reportedly remains on Chelsea’s radar after they tried signing him during the summer.

Blues chief Todd Boehly was keen on signing the Mexico international, and supposedly told the player he’d come back in for him again in the future.

However, according to Ben Jacobs, this is not entirely guaranteed, with the new Chelsea recruitment team now likely to have the final say about whether or not to push ahead with this deal…

Ajax's Edson Alvarez remains on Chelsea's radar. He wanted the move last summer and failed to turn up to training to try and force it. As reported, Todd Boehly told him #CFC would be back in January. Now up to new recruitment team if they follow through.https://t.co/AwHEATQnxZ — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 26, 2022

Alvarez has impressed at Ajax and is surely worth looking at for Chelsea, who have both N’Golo Kante and Jorginho set to be out of contract in the summer.

Still, it might not be straightforward getting Ajax to sell, due to the Dutch giants having already offloaded so many stars during the summer, with Lisandro Martinez and Antony both moving to Manchester United, while Sebastien Haller joined Borussia Dortmund.

Losing Alvarez as well would be a big blow for Ajax, but one imagines Chelsea could give them something to think about if they make the right offer.