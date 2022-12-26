Everton admire Manchester United star as Frank Lampard looks to improve attacking options

Everton reportedly admire Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga as Frank Lampard looks to bolster his attacking options in the January transfer window.

Scoring goals has been a difficult task for Everton so far this season. Regular injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin certainly hasn’t helped, but the lack of contribution from other positions will be a concern for Lampard.

Everton’s three main wingers Dwight McNeil, Anthony Gordon, and Demarai Gray have failed to register an assist between them in the Premier League, so it could be a priority position to bring in reinforcements during the January transfer window.

Now, according to The Athletic, Manchester United winger Elanga is admired by Everton and could be an option they look to explore in the coming weeks.

The youngster has fallen down the pecking order with the arrival of Antony and the emergence of Alejandro Garnacho, so leaving Old Trafford could be a possibility in January.

With just 6 goals in his short Manchester United career, Elanga is unlikely to instantly solve Everton’s attacking problems, but maybe a fresh move is what the 20-year-old needs to find some form.