Former Arsenal key man heading to Dutch club

Former Arsenal scout Yousuf Sajjad is set to join the Dutch club Den Bosch in a directorial role.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 30-year-old has turned down offers from Championship clubs and he will head to the second-division Dutch club. He had an offer from a League One club as well.

Sajjad was a key part of the Arsenal setup and he helped identify a number of young talents during his time at the North London club. He left his role at Arsenal back in September and he has been linked with a number of clubs since then.

The 30-year-old is rated as one of the best talent spotters around and it remains to be seen if he can make his mark in Holland now.

Sajjad has previously worked for Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea and he helped unearth players like Ethan Ampadu and Billy Gilmour.

The former Arsenal man joins Den Bosch as their technical director, having served at Arsenal as their head of emerging talent. Since joining the club in 2019 from Chelsea, Sajjad helped unearth talents like Mika Biereth, Omar Rekik, Salah Oulad M’Hand, Nikolaj Moller, and Tim Akinola at Arsenal.

It will be interesting to see if Sajjad brings a few Premier League youngsters with him to the Dutch club. Players in need of game time could head to Den Bosch as a part of their development. His contacts at Arsenal and Chelsea could certainly help the Dutch outfit bring in some top talents in the near future.