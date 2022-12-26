Tonight’s big transfer news is Liverpool suddenly moving into pole position to sign PSV forward Cody Gakpo, and there’s been a further update from David Ornstein.

The Reds were not being particularly strongly linked with Gakpo in recent weeks, but tonight the news has broken that they’re the favourites to see off competition from both Manchester United and Chelsea in a deal that will cost an initial £37million, according to The Athletic.

This could be terrific work by Liverpool in the transfer market, as they have suffered since losing Sadio Mane in the summer, while the injury to Luis Diaz is also a major blow.

Gakpo could breathe new life into Jurgen Klopp’s attack, and fans will be thrilled to be beating rivals like Man Utd and Chelsea to such a top talent.

The 23-year-old could also have been an ideal Cristiano Ronaldo replacement for United, while Chelsea have also struggled for goals after a lack of impact from summer signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling.

LFC looks a great next step for Gakpo’s development, however, so it will be interesting to see if this deal does indeed go through in the coming days or weeks.