Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly the two most well-placed clubs to sign Atletico Madrid misfit Joao Felix.

The Portugal international has endured a difficult time in Madrid, despite previously looking like a real wonderkid when he was at Benfica.

It now looks like Felix could be allowed to leave on loan until the end of the season for a fee of around €9million, with Arsenal and Man Utd looking to be well placed to win the race for his signature, according to AS.

Arsenal could do with strengthening up front at the moment, with Gabriel Jesus out with injury, and with Mikel Arteta not having much depth behind him.

United are also a little light in attack after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, while the likes of Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial haven’t been particularly consistent this season.

It would be interesting to see Felix in the Premier League, as he could perhaps revive his career with a fresh start in a new country and a new league.