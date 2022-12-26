Todd Boehly prepared to move quickly as Chelsea consider rivalling Arsenal & Man Utd for forward transfer

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is reportedly ready to move quickly for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix on a potential loan deal this January.

The 23-year-old Portugal international has struggled under Diego Simeone and looks set to be allowed to move, with the Blues considering him as an option to bolster Graham Potter’s attack, according to a report from the Telegraph.

Felix has also been linked with other top clubs in recent times, including Arsenal and Manchester United, who have both had some conversations with his agent Jorge Mendes, according to Fabrizio Romano in The United Stand’s video clip embedded below…

“NOT ADVANCED WITH ATLETICO YET…” ?@FabrizioRomano says while #mufc have made contacts with Joao Felix’s agent, Jorge Mendes, a deal isn’t close as it stands. Should United look to sign him on loan? ? pic.twitter.com/dxhQg9XVKX — The United Stand (@UnitedStandMUFC) December 26, 2022

Felix could be a decent option for Chelsea, even if only a temporary option, as Potter’s side have managed only 17 league goals so far this term, with summer signings Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling not living up to expectations.

Arsenal also need cover up front, however, after the injury to Gabriel Jesus, while Manchester United would do well to bring in a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after his recent departure.