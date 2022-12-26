Man Utd & Arsenal have had “conversations” with super-agent Jorge Mendes over attacker transfer

Manchester United and Arsenal have both had conversations with Joao Felix’s agent Jorge Mendes, though nothing is advanced with his club Atletico Madrid at the moment.

That’s according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, speaking to The United Stand in the video clip below, as he explains just how far the likes of Man Utd and Arsenal have taken their interest in Felix…

The Portugal international was a big hit during his time at Benfica, where he looked one of the most exciting young talents in world football.

Felix could still revive his career after a difficult spell at Atletico Madrid, so it’s not too surprising to see the likes of United and Arsenal exploring the deal.

Arsenal have lost Gabriel Jesus to injury, and don’t really have a replacement in their squad, so there’s surely room for Felix to come in and provide another option.

Similarly, United lack enough quality up front right now after Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure, with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Anthony Martial being too inconsistent this season.

