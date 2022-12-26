Graham Potter “really admires” striker, transfer to Chelsea could be possible in January

Chelsea manager Graham Potter reportedly admires Lille striker Jonathan David a great deal, according to CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Canada international has shone in Ligue 1 and it seems only a matter of time before a big club snaps him up, and it now seems that Chelsea boss Potter is particularly keen to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

David would surely improve this Blues side, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang not making much of an impact since joining in the summer, having himself replaced the struggling Romelu Lukaku.

See below for details from Jacobs as he discusses David and other Chelsea transfer targets…

Jonathan David is another forward Graham Potter, in particular, really admires. A summer move is seen by sources as more feasible, but January is possible. Lille resigned to an exit in 2023. pic.twitter.com/oz7f0AzGaW — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 26, 2022

Chelsea would do well to bring in a top young forward like David, who could blossom into a fine player under the right manager.

It could therefore be key that it’s Potter who seems particularly eager to get this deal done, as he may well think he’s the ideal manager to get the best out of him and aid his development.