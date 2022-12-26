Leeds now fear Jesse Marsch favourite is joining Newcastle

Leeds United reportedly now fear missing out on the transfer of Kai Wagner as Newcastle also join the running.

The 25-year-old Philadelphia Union left-back is well known and highly rated by Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, but it seems Newcastle may now be in the stronger position to get this signing done.

Wagner would certainly be a fine fit for Eddie Howe’s side, and it’s reported that he’s likely to be tempted by the prospect of moving to St James’ Park.

Newcastle have had a superb season and currently sit second in the Premier League, so it’s easy to see why a talent like Wagner would be enthusiastic about their project.

Leeds have been a lot less convincing, and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.