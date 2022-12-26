Leeds now fear Jesse Marsch favourite is joining Newcastle

Leeds United FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Leeds United reportedly now fear missing out on the transfer of Kai Wagner as Newcastle also join the running.

The 25-year-old Philadelphia Union left-back is well known and highly rated by Leeds manager Jesse Marsch, but it seems Newcastle may now be in the stronger position to get this signing done.

Wagner would certainly be a fine fit for Eddie Howe’s side, and it’s reported that he’s likely to be tempted by the prospect of moving to St James’ Park.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool in advanced talks over potentially beating Man United to £50million transfer
28-year-old Newcastle winger now ready to leave the club from January 1st
Arsene Wenger attends an Arsenal game for the first time since 2018 exit

Newcastle have had a superb season and currently sit second in the Premier League, so it’s easy to see why a talent like Wagner would be enthusiastic about their project.

Leeds have been a lot less convincing, and currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.

More Stories kai wagner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.