Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Real Valladolid defender Ivan Fresneda.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle have his name on their list along with a number of other Premier League clubs.

The 18-year-old is highly rated in Spain and he has a big future ahead of him.

It is no secret that Newcastle will have to improve their right-back depth in the coming seasons. Javier Manquillo is simply not good enough for a club hoping to play in Europe and Emil Krafth is currently sidelined with a serious injury. Kieran Trippier is the only reliable right-back at the club and he is in his 30s.

Eddie Howe will have to bring in another fullback and the 18-year-old Spanish defender could be an exceptional long-term signing for them.

Many European clubs are monitoring Valladolid talented RB Iván Fresneda. Not just Juventus still waiting to move for new fullback, also Newcastle and more Premier League clubs have his name in the list. ?? #transfers Borussia Dortmund have also joined the race for Fresneda. pic.twitter.com/SR93Ik4LzV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 25, 2022

Fresneda has the attributes to develop into a top-class player and a move to Newcastle could help accelerate his development. He will be playing alongside better players and against better attackers in the Premier League. Furthermore, Howe has done well to nurture the young players at his disposal and he could help their 18-year-old fulfill his potential.

The player reportedly has a release clause of around €30 million and a club with Newcastle’s financial resources should be able to afford that.

It will be interesting to see if Real Valladolid are prepared to sell the player midway through the season.

Romano adds that European clubs like Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are eyeing up a move for the highly-rated defender.

The opportunity to join a Premier League club can be tempting and it remains to be seen whether Fresneda is willing to join Newcastle in the coming weeks.