Chelsea and Liverpool both offered transfer of Premier League star

Chelsea and Liverpool have reportedly both been offered the signing of Brighton winger Leandro Trossard after his fine form in the Premier League this season.

The Belgium international looks like he’d fit in well at a number of top clubs, but it seems Liverpool are not currently interested in taking up this opportunity to sign him, according to Ben Jacobs in his Twitter thread below.

Jacobs suggests Chelsea could consider signing Trossard, though he’s not currently a priority for the Blues, even though they’d surely do well to bring him in as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech…

It’s slightly surprising that Liverpool don’t seem to want to take up this option, as they’ve suffered since Sadio Mane’s exit in the summer, while Luis Diaz’s season has been disrupted by injuries.

Still, the Merseyside giants are often picky about their signings, so it seems Trossard just isn’t quite the right player for their style.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decide to take up this option in what looks like being a busy January for the west London giants.

