Leeds United defender Cody Drameh could head to Watford or Crystal Palace in January.

According to a report from the Athletic, the 21-year-old is on the radar of the two English clubs and it will be interesting to see if the Whites are prepared to let him leave.

The talented defender has played just once in the Premier League this season and he needs to play more often in order to continue his development and fulfill his potential. A move away from Elland Road could be ideal for Drameh.

It will be interesting to see if Watford and Palace are prepared to sign the player on a loan deal. Such an agreement could be acceptable for the Whites.

Drameh is highly rated at Elland Road and Leeds might not be keen on selling the player permanently in January.

The 21-year-old has a contract with Leeds United until the summer of 2024 and he will be hoping to continue his development with regular football if a loan deal materializes next month. If he can impress during the second half of the campaign, there is every chance he could be offered an extension at Leeds and the opportunity to stake his claim in the starting lineup next season.

Palace would be the ideal move for the player and Athletic believe that Selhurst Park could be a potential destination for the player if Leeds allow him to leave next month. Regular football at a Premier League could be invaluable when it comes to the player’s development.