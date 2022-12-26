Victor Orta claims he is happy with life at Elland Road and that a transfer to Chelsea was never an option.

Following his departure from RB Leipzig in October, Christopher Vivell was officially named as Chelsea’s new technical director earlier this week, taking the place of Blues icon Petr Cech.

However, before the German made his appearance, Orta was a contender along with Tim Steidten of Bayer Leverkusen and Stuart Webber of Norwich.

“Everything I found out, I found out from the press,” Orta told AS.

“I was and am very happy at Leeds and that’s why they wouldn’t even consider my name, because it came to them that I was not going to leave the club in any way.”