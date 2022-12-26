Liverpool in pole position to sign 63-cap international

Liverpool are looking to improve their attacking options during the January transfer window and they have identified Hirving Lozano as a potential target.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the 27-year-old Napoli attacker is on Liverpool’s radar and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with the Italian club.

The Mexican international has been a squad player for Napoli this season and he could be tempted to move to Liverpool if the Reds can give him game-time assurances.

The 63-cap international has four goals and three assists to his name across all competitions and he could be the ideal alternative to Luis Diaz during the second half of the season. The Colombian international is currently sidelined with an injury.

With Diogo Jota injured as well, Jurgen Klopp needs to add more quality and depth to his attack.

The 27-year-old Napoli attacker could be an impressive squad player for Klopp if the Reds manage to sign him for a reasonable price.

The attacker has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2024 and the Italians could look to cash in on him soon. He is unlikely to renew his contract with the Italian outfit given the fact that he is not a regular starter with them.

Lozano needs to play more regularly at this stage of his career and it is evident that he will have to leave Naples in order for that to happen.