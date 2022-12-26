Video: Mohamed Salah drills Liverpool into the lead after glorious Trent Alexander-Arnold pass

Mohamed Salah finished well after a lovely team move by Liverpool that gives them an early 1-0 lead away to Aston Villa.

Watch below as the Reds carved Villa open thanks to a superb pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose vision set up Andrew Robertson to put it on a plate for Salah…

Liverpool lost a close encounter against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, so they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in the Premier League today.

This is certainly a good way for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get started up again after the break for the World Cup.

