Video: Mohamed Salah drills Liverpool into the lead after glorious Trent Alexander-Arnold pass

Mohamed Salah finished well after a lovely team move by Liverpool that gives them an early 1-0 lead away to Aston Villa.

Watch below as the Reds carved Villa open thanks to a superb pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose vision set up Andrew Robertson to put it on a plate for Salah…

TAA ?? Robertson ?? Salah ?? Goal ?? What a move and what a start for Liverpool ?#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/JRDgYGr5Tt — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Trent ?? Andrew Robertson ?? Mo Salah. ? Razor sharp from Liverpool. ? ? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/WGV4FtDvwR — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) December 26, 2022

Liverpool lost a close encounter against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, so they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in the Premier League today.

This is certainly a good way for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get started up again after the break for the World Cup.