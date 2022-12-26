Video: Mohamed Salah drills Liverpool into the lead after glorious Trent Alexander-Arnold pass

Mohamed Salah finished well after a lovely team move by Liverpool that gives them an early 1-0 lead away to Aston Villa.
Watch below as the Reds carved Villa open thanks to a superb pass by Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose vision set up Andrew Robertson to put it on a plate for Salah…
TAA ?? Robertson ?? Salah ?? Goal ??
What a move and what a start for Liverpool ?#PLonPrime #AVLLIV pic.twitter.com/JRDgYGr5Tt
?? GOAL: 0-1 #LFC#Sslah secures an early lead after fine move involving Trent and Robertson. #AVLLIV
Trent ?? Andrew Robertson ?? Mo Salah. ?
Razor sharp from Liverpool. ?
? @NBCSportsSoccer pic.twitter.com/WGV4FtDvwR
Liverpool lost a close encounter against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup in midweek, so they’ll be keen to get back to winning ways in the Premier League today.
This is certainly a good way for Jurgen Klopp’s side to get started up again after the break for the World Cup.