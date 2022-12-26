Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian could reportedly be one of the players offloaded by the club in the January transfer window.

The Reds could be ready to make some changes to their first-team squad in the middle of the season, with Adrian now looking to be third choice in goal behind Alisson Becker and Caoimhin Kelleher.

According to ESPN, the Spanish shot-stopper could therefore be one player offloaded by Liverpool in the middle of the season, along with on-loan Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo, who hasn’t made any impact at all since joining from Juventus, due to repeated injury problems.

Liverpool could have a number of targets in mind to come in as well, with ESPN’s report mentioning Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Still, big targets like that won’t come cheap, so LFC might do well to offload unwanted players like Adrian to help fund these deals.

Meanwhile, the report adds that a number of players are set to be out of contract at the end of the season, such as Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.