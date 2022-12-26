Liverpool are reportedly in advanced talks over a potential transfer deal for PSV forward Cody Gakpo.

The Netherlands international is also wanted by Manchester United and is likely to cost around £50million, with Liverpool now making their move to win the race for his signature, according to the Times.

Gakpo has lit up the Eredivisie this season and also showed his quality on the biggest stage of all with a very impressive World Cup in Qatar.

It’s clear Liverpool would benefit from signing the talented 23-year-old due to the injury to Luis Diaz, while Sadio Mane was arguably never replaced when he left for Bayern Munich in the summer.

Still, this would be a blow for Man Utd if they miss out, as they urgently need to bring in a top replacement for the departing Cristiano Ronaldo.

? Liverpool close to reaching agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign Cody Gakpo. Negotiations at advanced stage; initial fee likely ~£37m. Moving fast + if all goes to plan 23yo #NED forward will travel for medical @TheAthleticFC after @_pauljoyce #LFC #PSV https://t.co/lC5SyOoZyp — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 26, 2022

It’s been a disappointing season at Old Trafford, and Gakpo would surely be just what they need to breathe new life into this slightly stale attack, with none of Antony, Jadon Sancho or Anthony Martial really at their best.