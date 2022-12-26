Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hinted that the club could be flexible in the January transfer market, as long as a positive opportunity like Luis Diaz comes along.

The Colombia international proved a superb addition to the Liverpool squad when he moved from Porto last winter, even though the Reds don’t tend to make big signings in the middle of the season very often.

Still, Virgil van Dijk was another exception to that rule, so Klopp is clearly ready to do that again, judging by his quotes in a report from the Daily Mirror.

When asked about Liverpool’s transfer plans, Klopp said: “Last season we had Luis Diaz come in (January) which was very helpful for that part of the season, everybody would see that the same way. But doing something again that is very positive – why not?”

Liverpool haven’t had the best start to the season, so it could be that Klopp is more open-minded than usual about making changes to his squad.

LFC lost Sadio Mane in the summer and that’s proven a real blow, so it could be that more work is needed in the transfer market, even though the likes of Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvalho joined in the summer.