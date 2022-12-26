Liverpool want 23-year-old midfield ace, Klopp has spoken to player

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Napoli midfielder Eljif Elmas.

According to a report from Turkish journalist Ahmet Ercanlar, Liverpool are keen on signing the 23-year-old Napoli midfielder and manager Jurgen Klopp has personally called the player regarding a potential move.

The 23-year-old joined the Italian club from Turkish outfit Fenerbahce and they are set to pocket a percentage of the fee if the move goes through.

Elmas has not been a regular starter for Napoli this season and a move away from the Italian club could be a tempting option for the player. The midfielder has played just 529 minutes in the Italian league this season and he has three goals and an assist to his name.

Özel- Jurgen Klopp, Eljif Elmas'? arayarak kendisini Liverpool'da görmek istedi?ini söyledi. Bu transfer olursa Fenerbahçe de pay alacak. #TGRTFutbol — Ahmet Ercanlar (@ahmetercanIar) December 25, 2022

Liverpool could certainly use a creative midfielder like him and it will be interesting to see if the Reds can agree on a deal with the Italian outfit.

The midfielder has a contract with Napoli until the summer of 2025 and therefore the Italian side are under no pressure to sell him in January. If Liverpool are truly interested in securing his services, the Premier League side might have to pay a premium.

The North Macedonia international has the potential to develop into a key player for the Premier League club and Klopp could help him fulfill his potential at Anfield.

The midfield has been a major concern for Liverpool this season with the number of players struggling to hit top form. It remains to be seen whether they can bring in the necessary reinforcements when the window opens next month.