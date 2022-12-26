Former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard has hit out at the club for a lack of “respect” shown to him towards the end of his time at Old Trafford.

The 30-year-old ended up leaving Man Utd on a free transfer to Nottingham Forest in the summer, and he’s clearly not happy with how his old club dealt with the situation.

Lingard feels he was given some false promises, and insists the Red Devils could have shown him more respect given that he’d been there for his entire career.

United take on Forest at Old Trafford tomorrow night, meaning a return for Lingard, and he’s been discussing the end of his time with his first club.

Speaking to the Telegraph ahead of the game, Lingard did not pull any punches, saying: “I don’t know why I wasn’t playing. I don’t know what the problem was, whether it was politics or whatever.

“I still haven’t got an answer to this day. I didn’t even ask. I’d rather that someone out of respect for me being there that long told me ‘this is why you’re not playing’, but I never got that.

“It was false promises. I was training hard and I was sharp, I was ready to play them games. When you’re working hard in training and don’t play at the end of it, it’s very frustrating.”

United fans probably won’t be too bothered about losing Lingard, who wasn’t contributing much to the team.

At the same time, however, there are surely many MUFC fans who will feel the club probably could have handled this saga better.