Medical scheduled for Cristiano Ronaldo as transfer saga may finally be nearing its conclusion

Former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo may reportedly edging closer to finding a new club, with a medical scheduled for him at Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr.

The veteran Portugal international has been a free agent for a few weeks now after having his contract terminated by Man Utd, though the World Cup in Qatar meant that he couldn’t easily sort out a move to a new club straight away.

Ronaldo is now looking closer to sorting out his future, with CBS Sports reporting that he’s now due to have a medical with Al Nassr after they offered him a staggering contract worth $75million a year.

Al Nassr will be making some statement if they pull this signing off, as Ronaldo as undoubtedly been one of the very best players in world football for over a decade now.

The 37-year-old could probably still be playing in Europe, but it seems his age may have put suitors off.

It will be interesting to see how Ronaldo performers in Saudi Arabia, and if it perhaps makes bigger European teams question if they perhaps could’ve been braver in taking a gamble on him.

