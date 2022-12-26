Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds star

Manchester United and Chelsea are set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

At the age of 22, Meslier is one of the youngest regular starting goalkeepers in the Premier League. To be performing at the highest level at his age is a rarity in his position, so it speaks volumes about the Frenchman’s ability.

A report from Media Foot has now claimed that Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing Meslier. There’s been plenty of speculation surrounding the goalkeeper situation at both United and Chelsea.

David De Gea is out of contract at the end of the season for Manchester United, with Chelsea’s goalkeepers Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga both struggling to nail down the number one spot.

Signing Meslier would be a smart move for either club, with the potential for the Leeds man to become a number one for the next ten years.

Meslier’s ability to play out from the back due to being comfortable with the ball at his feet could make him an attractive prospect for either club.

  1. hahaha hilarious, call yourself a journalist ?? have you ever seen messlier play ? he is far from comfortable with the ball anywhere near him, one footed shocking ball distribution, anything over 10 yards he is DREADFUL, and don’t get me started on crosses !!!

